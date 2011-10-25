Mirrored Cubes Turn A Parisian Plaza Into A Funhouse

French artist Arnaud Lapierre has unveiled an eye-popping new outdoor installation at the 18th-century Place Vendôme in Paris. Lapierre took the plaza’s Vendôme column, a vaulting bronze obelisk from the Napoleonic era, and set alongside it a ring of stacked, mirrored cubes that resemble a Robert Morris sculpture on beaucoup de stéroïdes.
The result is pure optical alchemy. The mirrors warp and fragment the historical surroundings, turning everything from the Place Vendôme to the obelisk to viewers themselves into the stuff of a Cubist canvas.
Ring was designed for the 2011 FIAC Art Fair, and it’s a classic example of what makes Paris great: The city is better than anyone else at using the art and design of the present to offer fresh perspectives on its past.