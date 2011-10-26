Wanted: A Portrait Of Steve Jobs Made From The Parts Of A MacBook Pro

Ever since Steve Jobs died October 5, we’ve seen countless homages–some classier than others –but Genis Carreras ’s blows them all away: It’s a portrait of Jobs built from the parts of a disassembled Apple laptop.

Carreras, a 23-year-old graphic designer at the London design studio Mint Digital, and his colleague Ben Redford got the idea when they learned of Jobs’s death. “That morning in the studio, when we heard the sad news, it seemed fitting to create a tribute to Steve Jobs using his own work,” Carreras tells Co.Design. So they took an old MacBook Pro, whose guts they had planned to use for another project, and started arranging the suite of screws and chips and hinges into the contours of Jobs’s face.

Kinda’ makes Jobs look like a robot, right? Which is entirely fitting. Jobs was a technocrat whose tremendous output and vision made him seem, until the day he died, superhuman.

The portrait is available as a poster for $20 to $55, depending on size. All proceeds go to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Order a copy here.

[Images courtesy of Genis Carreras]SL