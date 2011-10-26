A Dresser That Doubles As Movable Shelves

Our regular readers know how much we love furniture that does double duty as something else. The latest example isn’t the cleverest to come across our desks, but it has its charm, especially if you’re an incorrigible book freak (like us!). It’s a dresser and set of movable shelves in one.
Drawer Shelf, by Japanese designer Keiji Ashizawa, is a stack of three drawers, each capable of sliding left or right on a pair of tracks. That means you can stagger the drawers in various ways to create ad-hoc shelves.
Mind you, the shelves don’t provide tons of extra storage. But if you have way more books than you have bookshelves, you know all too well: Any and every last inch of space helps.
Drawer Shelf, by Japanese designer Keiji Ashizawa