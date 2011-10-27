Wanted: Terra, Incase’s Playful But Stylish New Collection Of Carrying Cases

Incase has designed bag collections for bona fide hipster brands like A.P.C. and the Ace Hotel . Now, it’s releasing the Terra collection, a casual five-piece line fashioned out of black-and-oatmeal canvas tweed with red accents.

Terra is slightly more playful than Incase’s other offerings, with oversized zippers and pulls inspired by trends in outerwear. Although not overtly tech-y, it still has all of the functionality and tech protection one would expect: The backpack has multiple internal organizer pockets and a padded notebook compartment (lined with a red polka-dotted print) that can fit a 15-inch MacBook Pro. Likewise, the tote features an extra-wide opening for loading a 13-inch laptop, a padded interior with compartments, and an exterior zippered pocket for stashing keys or an iPhone. Also available: 11-, 13-, and 15-inch sleeves.

Prices range from $49.95–$99.95. The line will be refreshed seasonally with different materials like denim and traditional canvas.BL