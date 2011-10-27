Rich, Brilliant, Willing Introduces The Ultimate Minimal LED Lamp

It’s probably no secret that we’re fond of Rich, Brilliant, Willing . But who isn’t? The design media is perfectly besotted with the studio, perhaps because the scrappy, young designers–Theo Richardson, Charles Brill, and Alexander William–seem to embody the spirit of American entrepreneurialism . Immediately after graduating from RISD, they struck out on their own to make honest products and have stopped only to pick up accolades along the way. Their latest project is characteristically endearing: a high-output, low-energy LED light housed in an ultra-simple form.

This light is the latest in the group’s Channel series, which includes floor and reading models, and consists of 12 LEDs, arranged along a long, anodized aluminum arm; a hickory mast; and a base of painted steel. All the parts are based on a nominal one-inch dimension: the wooden dowel has a one-inch radius, which perfectly fits with the one-inch wide aluminum arm, which contains one-inch acrylic components. “We’re starting with predetermined modules, building blocks that already fit together, requiring little additional energy, time, or specialization,” Richardson tells Co.Design. “This off-the-shelf approach has been a hallmark of our work.”

Using standard components means that RBW can sweat the details. They’ve been experimenting with CNC routing, which they used to mill out a channel in the wooden post for the electric cord. “Each wood part is unique and presents the highest level of craftsmanship,” Richardson says. “This work is largely invisible; it is a reduction of numbers of visible fasteners, a general simplification of the structure and appearance.”

The lamp is available through RBW for $575.BL