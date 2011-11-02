Finally, Led Zeppelin Inspires A Heavenly Stairway

Using a ladder while it’s leaning against a corner is a private, domestic version of Jackass. Everyone knows it’s a stupid thing to do–like changing a light bulb on a swivel chair–but sometimes you feel like pressing your luck. Arthur Analts , a 20-year-old student at Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design, has designed a ladder to save us from ourselves. The Led Zeppelin (pardon the obvious “Stairway to Heaven” reference) is a ladder that can be safely climbed while standing against a corner–no crazy stunt work required.

How it works: Depending on which way it’s oriented, Led Zeppelin can be positioned in three different ways: straight against the wall or at a 45-degree or 25-degree angle against a corner. Rubber pads at the ladder ends add extra insurance against slippage, and notched rungs on the sides provide places to hang tools and such, eliminating the need for the precarious one-armed ascent. The best part: Zeppelin fans–DUDE!–will notice that the ladder’s jagged contours seem lifted directly from the band’s logo.

Led Zeppelin is made to order. Contact Analts at info@analts.com for more info.BL