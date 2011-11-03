Infographic Of The Day: The Insane Choices You Face At The Drugstore

Just 10 years ago, getting something for a headache or a cold at the drugstore was a simple enough affair: Ibuprofen or Acetaminophen? No longer: Drugstore aisles are now an eye-melting maze of choices, with products advertising everything from time-release to gel-caps to flavors to different dosages. I half-expect to find tooth-whitening Tylenol, one day soon.

But despite all the decision fatigue this induces, I’ll bet this infographic will come as a shock. Created by the OTC drug startup Help Remedies, it lays out all the options for headache pills that you typically find at the pharmacy: At first sight, you might assume that this is merely an illustrative chart–that all the branches are simply hypothetical choices that one might face. But the chart, in fact, has real data in it–it just happens to be done so tiny that you can’t easily read the actual drugs on offer: The innovation process leads to an overall product experience that’s horrible. This, of course, is by design: The infographic is, after all, an advertisement for Help Remedies, a company which offers single-use packets at drugstores labeled simply with your symptoms. (I.E.: “I have a headache” or “I have allergies” or “I have a blister”) Still, the chart does tell an interesting story about what innovation can do to a market at large.

