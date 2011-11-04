Scanwiches, A Visual Guide To Creating Masterful Mufalettas And Luscious Lobster Rolls

Scanwiches, by Jon Chonko, doesn’t quite fit in the regular food-book pantheon–Sandwiched between the covers are ingredient listings, operational instructions, shout-outs, and factoids surrounding the sammie. What is the proper cheese for Philadelphia’s beloved sandwich, what’s the original name for the Cuban, and what is a Fluffernutter? (Answers: Cheez Whiz, the Mixto, and Marshmallow Fluff and peanut butter on white bread.)

But the common theme is that every single one of the delectable entries has been captured not on a photograph, but a computer scanner, creating a cross-sectioned anatomy lesson for the perfect midday meal. Brooklynite Jon Chonko started the project two and a half years ago; the new book brings his total recorded entries up to 68. With a clean layout and additional factoids, the print product surpasses what was just a charming oddity recorded on the original scanwiches.com.

The book ships on November 8, but you can order it now on Amazon.DAS