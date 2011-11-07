One Jar To Rule Them All (Thanks To Clever, Modular Design)

We do not normally get excited about jars . Scout’s honor. But Sarah Böttger ’s Juuri containers are pretty unique. They’re parts of a glass jar that can be stacked variously to create vessels in countless shapes and sizes. In effect, you’re able to build your own jar for whatever you want to stash away, be it pasta, paper clips, or even water. A flexible ring and fitted plastic lids keep the vessels sturdy and airtight.

Sure, you could go to the store and buy a dozen jars in a dozen different shapes that can hold the variety of stuff Juuri holds. But you’re probably not going to use all of them at the same time, which means now you’ve got a bunch empty jars lying around. That’s not terribly practical if you have an astonishing dearth of cabinets and counter tops (like us!). With Juuri, you cobble together only the vessel(s) you need, then put away the other pieces. Because the pieces are stackable, they no doubt take up less storage space than a dozen individual jars.

A version of Juuri will be sold (albeit in a scaled-back form) under the name Viitri through the Danish company MENU next spring. Check back on Böttger’s website for updates.

[Images courtesy of Sarah Böttger; hat tip to Core77]SL