The Campana Brothers Help Build A Vertical Garden, With Supernatural Powers

Vertical gardens can improve air quality, decrease energy consumption, and shield buildings from harsh weather–benefits that should be plenty familiar to anyone who tracks sustainable-building trends. Less familiar? Vertical gardens can also ward off evil spirits.

At least that’s supposed to be the case in Brazil, where the always-zany Campana Brothers came up with the idea to cover the facade of Firma Casa, a design shop, with plants used in African-Brazilian religious rituals. Sansevieria trifasciata (commonly known as snake plant) is believed to hold supernatural protective and healing powers.

The brothers worked with Sao Paulo designers SuperLimão Studio to execute the project. They arranged 9,000 seedlings in 3,500 origami-shaped aluminum vases. Then they hung the vases from a rebar mesh. A built-in drainage system directs water flow from one vase to the next, until the water reaches the ground.

Firma Casa is well-known in Brazil for supporting young local designers. As it happens, founder Sonia Diniz Bernardini was the first entrepreneur to hedge her bets on the Campana Brothers in the early 1990s. Guess this is their way of giving back a little lucky juju.

[Images courtesy of SuperLimão Studio; hat tip to Yatzer]SL