The Key To Long-Term Dominance? Marketing Fades, But Product Always Lasts

Recently, we argued for for a 1P (for Product), not 4P, approach to marketing . It’s stirred a lively online debate, with lots of insightful and constructive feedback and criticism and food for thought. It will require a book, not a single blog post, to answer everyone, but we’ve addressed some of the key points raised in the discussion.

We are saying that in an increasingly transparent, digitally empowered economy, where everyone potentially can know everything, companies can no longer use the other three P’s (Price, Promotion, and Place) to gain a long-term competitive advantage. These P’s, in other words, are becoming strategically less significant; they are still valuable, just less so than they used to be, and they don’t provide any long-term edge. The three other P’s don’t go away but are reduced to a level of importance where a ton of other P’s reside: People, Process, Passion, Physical evidence.

Apple spends $5.5 billion on marketing, while Microsoft spends $17 billion. Whose brand is stronger?

And this doesn’t mean that they will disappear anytime soon. It doesn’t mean that smart promotion, intelligent pricing, and good distribution (or the combination of all three) cannot make a (short-term) difference. But it does mean that companies that want to remain competitive in a digital economy will need to reduce what they spend on the three P’s and instead reallocate resources toward the remaining P–the product, which we define in the broadest possible sense. Part of the critique fails to take into account the hierarchy among the 3Ps, which have become tactical activities, i.e., shortsighted, narrowly defined, and purely operational.

The 1P idea is in its infancy and still doesn’t apply to all business in all industries. Many B2B industries, for instance, still remain unaffected by the digital changes. And more important, much of of digital revolution hasn’t happened yet. But as the mobile revolution catapults the economy into a new phase of digital development, we believe that more and more businesses will have to learn this lesson.

Let’s revisit the three 3P’s one by one. Promotion is the one P whose importance is clearly diminishing. Yes, as many have pointed out, even though Google did and continues to do a lot of PR, it relied on word of mouth and obviously search-engine optimization, which in fact is Google’s business model. But what is interesting about all these forms of promotion is that they, compared to, say, successful TV ad campaigns from the past, are predicated on the existence of a great product. People only recommend products they feel strongly about. PR is hard without something interesting to say. And a site’s position in Google rankings is based on how many hits it gets, which is a reflection of how valuable and interesting it is. Even paid ad words are structured according to relevance and popularity. The promotions of today are nothing without a great offer to back it up.

With today’s speed of change, we are all fencing in the dark.

The decreasing importance of promotions in a digital economy explains the so-called $50 Billion Gap between what companies actually spend online and what they should if they were following the metrics of “old media.” It also explains why Apple can build the world’s leading brand in by devoting only $5.5 billion (out of its 2010 revenue of $65 billion revenue) to sales and marketing, whereas Microsoft spends more than three times as much, $17 billion out of a total revenue of $62 billion and still has a weak, unexciting brand.