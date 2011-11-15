8 Of The Best Posters From the Occupy Movement

New York City Police raided Zuccotti Park early this morning, forcing out hundreds of protesters and enraging OWS sympathizers worldwide. No doubt this will only spark more protests. So for those of you who want to pick up where Zuccotti Park left off, Occuprint has a trove of creative-commons protest posters from around the globe, each available for download. We’ve selected some of our favorites above. Off the Internet and into the streets!SL