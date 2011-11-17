A New Online Shop Taps Designers To Create Wearable Neck Art

Sight Unseen , the web mag that visits the studios, homes, and personal inspirations of creatives, has launched an online store stocked with handmade and one-of-a-kind statement jewelry by artists and designers.

The store grew out of a pop-up shop Sight Unseen founders Jill Singer and Monica Khemsurov put together during the Noho Design District earlier this year, where they sold housewares and art but also had a special section of commissioned fashion pieces. “We commissioned some of our favorite designers to make a wearable object–which in many cases turned out to be jewelry,” Singer tells Co.Design. After a successful initial run, she and Khemsurov considered popping up in a few different brick-and-mortar spaces but “ultimately decided it would be more in the spirit of our site (and cheaper!) to make it available online.” And jewelry seemed the perfect medium, allowing designers to create interesting, experimental pieces without having to outlay a big chunk of cash.

The inaugural offerings include exclusive work from designers who were already making jewelry (Iacoli & McAllister, Kiel Mead, Tanya Aguiniga, Bec Brittain) and a smattering of designers and artists who had never worked in the discipline before (Philippe Malouin and Rafael de Cardenas). “We told everyone we were interested in experimental statement pieces that were still super wearable,” Singer says. “The results are fascinating, because you can see echoes of each designer’s other work in the pieces they’ve made for us.”

Peruse the full collection here. (The ladies expect to roll out a new selection in the next few months.)BL