A Swank Furniture Set Inspired By Bombed Out WWII Bunkers

Islands is a furniture collection by the Dutch design studio Kranen|Gille that was influenced, in part, by the look of sea forts ravaged during World War II along the coast of Britain. “We tried to catch this atmosphere” of “gigantic steel bunkers on poles, many stories high, crumbling away in a hostile environment,” the designers say. Which sounds like a terrible idea for furniture, right? No one wants his living room to be reminiscent of a war zone.

Luckily, Kranen|Gille didn’t get too literal (like some other folks we’ve seen), and the result–which includes a coffee table, dining table, desk, cabinet, floor lamp, and shelf–has a lovely Art Deco-meets-Brutalism feel. Glass and lacquered plywood are set into geometric steel-pipe frames. The pipes then form an infinite loop around each piece.

Islands was first presented during the Salone del Mobile in April. Some of the objects are now being sold through the Dilmos gallery in Milan. Contact the gallery for purchasing information.SL