Foam Men, Desk Tutus, And Other Fashion Experiments

The Clash Project, a fashion show held annually in Maastricht, is a fun little experiment in creative cross-pollination that asks: What do you get when designers who don’t specialize in fashion pick up a needle and thread? A fat suit stuffed with balls , that’s what.

And a bunch of other zany getups, from a giant foam bodysuit to a tutu that doubles as a desk (trust us, you don’t want to plié in this thing), that no self-serious fashion designer would ever send down the runway. We’ve got highlights from the most recent Clash Project above. Enjoy!

[Images courtesy of Matylda Krzykowski; hat tip to It’s Nice That]SL