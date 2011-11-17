Your Frontline Employees Are Your Brand. How Do You Hire The Right Ones?

Frontline employees–the people behind the counter, on the phone, in the cloud, and walking the floor–possess a large measure of control over the customer experience. Their actions determine whether a customer becomes a brand evangelist or detractor. Understanding how best to motivate these employees–and designing processes and strategies to ensure that they’re empowered, energized, and personally vested–is at the core of delivering standout service and creating a compelling brand experience. Here are four critical areas to consider when creating a standout experience.

Giving these employees the freedom to solve problems makes them heroes.

You know the old adage, “You don’t get a second chance to make a first impression”? The interactions that frontline employees have with customers every day comprise a huge number of first impressions potentially left to chance. Companies generally hire for hard skills or past experience. Instead, they should hire based on soft skills, the pleasant personality traits and attitudes that can’t be taught. Those with good soft skills are naturally social and enjoy interacting with others. They display energy and enthusiasm, and their default facial expression is a smile.

Continuum developed a concept for Sprint for its future retail service. A big part of the project was aligning the organization around the type of employee the company needed on its frontlines to deliver the right brand experience. The goal: Attract and develop people who can learn the necessary hard skills yet naturally excel at the soft skills. It’s the positive interpersonal interactions customers have with employees that convert them into evangelists.

In fact, today the vast majority of frontline positions have been designed so that a rookie employee can get trained quickly, which makes the decision to hire the candidate with soft skills even easier. For example, TD Bank focuses on hiring people with traditional retail experience over banking veterans. Zappos, the online shoe giant, places such a premium on employees with the right attitude that they offer new hires $1,000 to quit. A hire that takes the offer clearly doesn’t show the dedication or passion required–information Zappos would prefer to find out sooner than later.

Each of us has had a service experience in which an employee was unable to solve our problem because she wasn’t empowered to do so. And yet, these are the best opportunities to win a customer’s loyalty. Customers often enter into a service experience with neutral expectations. Enabling employees to address problem situations better positions the company to deliver a positive customer experience.

Empowering your staff not only benefits the customer but also the employee. No one relishes being on the receiving end of a customer’s tongue lashing, and it’s only natural that an employee’s attitude and job satisfaction would be negatively impacted when subjected to complaints that are out of their control. Minimizing these occurrences limits carry-over effects to the next customer interaction. In addition, giving a frontline employee the ability to solve problems puts him in the position of hero, a role that boosts self-esteem and the feeling of being valued.

Nordstrom’s department store is famous for having only one rule for employees: Use good judgment in all situations. It may be too loose for many organizations, but some level of freedom is necessary to respond to everyday situations.