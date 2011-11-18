Bad Type Gives Bezos Bio A Black Eye, With Bad Word

To those who say that typography doesn’t matter much, we point you to the cover of the new big-time Jeff Bezos biography by Richard L. Brandt. Ostensibly titled one click, at a glance it sure does read like one d***. And the Amazon logo is far more phallic than we ever realized!

Then again, maybe this was all intentional? I haven’t read the book, but there are those who have assured me that it is indeed the story of one d***.

[Photo by Adam Barenblat/Fast Company. Hand modeling by Cliff Kuang.]CK