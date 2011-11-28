3 Tips For Designing A Work Space That Embodies Your Brand

One morning three years ago, I woke up with a startling thought: LUNAR’s studio was in the wrong building. We had opened a San Francisco office in the late ’90s as an experimental annex to our headquarters in nearby Palo Alto. Over the course of a decade, the experiment not only proved successful, but San Francisco had become the center of gravity for our team. And yet, we were still living in an experimental space practically under a highway overpass outfitted with IKEA furniture. It was time to move.

Six months ago, we relocated to a new studio in San Francisco, a century-old factory in the city’s design epicenter adjacent to Potrero Hill. Like any massive change, our space search, remodel, and move wasn’t without its challenges, but now that we’ve experienced the fruits of those efforts, I can say that it’s turned out to be a huge success. It is possible to create a spectacular space that improves collaboration and productivity. Here’s the advice I give to others who are just starting the journey.

A workspace is as much an opportunity to express who you are as a company as it is a functional place to get work done. This is an important chance to put your brand into three-dimensions, to surround yourselves with personality and character, to create some theater for your prospective employees and partners.

Be forewarned though. This kind of expression is not borne from “design thinking.” This is not user-centered design that emanates from interviews of every employee or that integrates 1,000 voices. This design mandate needs to come from an individual or very small team so that it has a singular voice. This kind of creative personality comes from individual idiosyncrasy, so it cannot be a large group effort.

At LUNAR, we achieved this first and foremost by picking a building with history. This could be considered cheating, but we’re not afraid to admit it. The bones of the building–the straightforward layout, the authentic materials, the south-facing natural light–made a rich and warm canvas for our vision. In fact, much of our renovation aimed to reclaim views of the brick and timber construction hidden behind an overzealous use of drywall.

To this canvas, we added only minimal features–the most prominent one being our lighted promenade, which leads visitors from the streetscape deep inside our space. Through the magic of programmable lighting sequences, the promenade welcomes you, as if the building itself is responding to a new person in the space. “I felt like I was walking down the catwalk” and “it was like getting a standing ovation” are some of the comments we’ve gotten from visitors already.

In concert with creating a distinctive voice in the space, it’s crucial to identify the fundamentals of function: Who goes where, what goes here, how should one get there. This is where user engagement is of vital importance. In our case, we had a team that had already worked together for years, and as a result, the organization had a lot of embedded lessons that we mined for the purpose of creating a new space that would anticipate our needs.