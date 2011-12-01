An IT Office That Doesn’t Look Like A Sensory Deprivation Chamber

Stockholm-based Note Design Studio has sent us photos of a new interior-design project: an IT department that–hold on to your Perl !–is actually pretty stylish.

The office, for the Swedish horse-racing company ATG, has everything your typical IT department does not: Color, for one. Also: meeting rooms. It even has windows, a view for IT dudes unto a cruel, unappreciative, hard-drive-corrupting world.

How nice to see a company take pains to give the IT stiffs a workplace that for once doesn’t resemble a sensory deprivation chamber. Everyone needs glimpses of sun and the chance to engage in real live conversation with real live human beings now and again–even the Nick Burnses of the world.

[Images by Jason Strong courtesy of Note Design Studio]SL