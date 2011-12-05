Wild New Israeli Theater Looks Like a Cubist Boom Box

More big architecture news in Israel: Manuelle Gautrand Architecture , the French studio behind the stunning Gaîté Lyrique in Paris, has won a competition to design a splashy new theater in the seaside town of Ashkelon.

In renderings, the 54,000-square-foot Music and Dance Centre is composed of a messy stack of boxes that jut out every which way and come wrapped in a grate of perforated metal. The place–which will include two theaters, a music conservatory, a ballet academy, a library, exhibition spaces, a cafeteria, and studios–seems to channel Will Alsop’s holy-$*#%-what-is-this? Sharp Centre for Design in Toronto. Or maybe a Cubist ghetto blaster. Or maybe both. Yeah, definitely both.

Wild stuff, eh?

Which we’ve been seeing lots of in Israel lately, from a student’s printed circuit board toys to a faceted concrete museum in Tel Aviv where no two parts are the same to a house in Jerusalem whose windows frame a craggy mountainside as if it were a priceless work of art. More and more, Israel is proving itself to be a designers’ playground… Move over China?

[Images courtesy of Manuelle Cautrand; hat tip to Frame]SL