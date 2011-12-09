MVRDV’s Winy Maas Builds 676 Lego Skyscrapers

Here’s why you never want to play Lego with architects: They can’t just build a little house or a quaint medieval village. They have to go and design skyscrapers–more than 600 of them, to boot, with each more complex than the next (and all of them cooler than your lame village).

Consider Winy Maas, principal of the preternaturally provocative Dutch architecture studio MVRDV. Maas wanted to show the many ways one might design a skyscraper so, working with partners at the Eurohigh design studio, The Why Factory, and KRADS, he whipped up 676–count ‘em, 676!–1:1000 Lego models. Arranged on a grid at Tu Delft Faculty of Architecture, in the Netherlands, they’re twisted, tweaked, and sculpted into shapes you didn’t even know Lego was capable of (note that crazy double-helix action in the second slide above). Hey, maybe MVRDV could use one of the designs on their Cloud towers in Korea! Something–anything–would be better than what they’ve got now.

[Hat tip to Design Milk; images via KRADS]SL