Cowbird: An Anti-Facebook For Sharing Stories, Not Just Updates

Cowbird is a new platform for sharing stories online. Wait, wait! Don’t click away. While it’s true that there are already plenty of other platforms for posting pictures and text to the Internet, the design is in the details. With Cowbird, Jonathan Harris wants to encourage a slower kind of storytelling. In an environment rife with frictionless sharing in the form of tweets, status updates, and reblogs, Cowbird aims to stand out as a place for heartfelt expressions of personal narratives.

On the one hand, Cowbird sounds simply like a blogging platform: Users can post pictures, sound clips, and text. But the site is built to encourage the careful retelling of a story, rather than whatever’s happening in the moment. Twitter, livestreams, and liveblogs are already great for that.

“We’re not trying to encourage longer stories. Just longer-lasting stories.”

So stories in Cowbird are organized differently. Like any robust content platform, Cowbird has a rich set of tagging options (including the basics like people and places but with some more specialized ones like dedications). These are the heart of how posts on Cowbird relate to one another. For instance, instead of a stream in reverse chronological order based on the posting date, stories in Cowbird are tagged with the date of when the story happened. You can browse a timeline and find two stories next to each other even though they were written months apart because they are about the same event.

“We’re not trying to encourage longer stories, per se,” says Harris, “just longer-lasting stories.” That has been an obsession of Harris’s for a long time. He’s something of a guru when it comes to cataloguing emotion on the Internet. He’s most famous in design circles for creating We Feel Fine, a sprawling visualization of over 13 million separate sentences, scraped from blogs over three years. He’s created myriad other projects along those lines. But this is his first project that feels more like a viable product, and less like an art experiment.

Just as Tumblr wouldn’t be Tumblr without the native reblog function, or Twitter wouldn’t be Twitter without the 140-character limit, the heart of Cowbird is a full-screen image, followed by a written vignette. The design is intended to produce a contemplative feel and encourage users to stay with a story long enough to absorb it. Harris says that images accompanied by audio are particularly effective in this regard.

“At any given moment, there should be the minimum possible number of elements on screen,” say Harris, “but it should be fast, fun, and playful to get more.” On the story pages, that means you start with the image, then you scroll down for the vignette, and then you scroll down for the administrivia (posting date, author, and other associated metadata). On the index pages, which allow you to browse through hundreds of stories, Cowbird uses a clear hierarchy with one or two large things, a few medium-sized things, and lots of tiny things. This gives a “combined sense of simple clarity and endless possibility,” says Harris.

Many of the design decisions aren’t about what Cowbird does, but what it doesn’t do. There are no comments, story pages don’t show how many Likes, or tweets, or +1s a story got, and they don’t allow video. Harris calls out the sins of most websites as cacophonous places filled with distracting headlines, banner ads, flash content, and other blurbs, trying to pull you to click on more things and do just about anything other than read the story. Given the rise of services like Instapaper, Readability, and Safari Reader, he’s not alone.