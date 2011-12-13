A Stunning Roadside Church Rises, Collapses, Then Rises Again

Imagine driving, bleary-eyed, along a Nebraska interstate and stumbling across this resplendent, Prairie Style chapel. Would you see it as a sign from God? (Hey, it’s not a silly question; I probably would, and I’m technically Jewish.) Located in Gretna, the Holy Family Shrine is the work of four anonymous Catholics–including an architect and landscape architect–who were inspired to build a chapel for “travelers of the road and of the spirit” in the style of Euine Fay Jones , an apprentice of Frank Lloyd Wright.

The founders’ vision was executed by the Midwestern firm BCDM Architects to stunning effect, with the upper trusses of the façade interlaced like waving wheat. A water feature cut into a long pathway leads visitors into the shrine and a skylit lobby containing a slightly incongruous metal sculpture symbolizing the shroud of Christ as it fell to the tomb after his resurrection. The chapel then opens up to an exalted, glass-walled space that merges the indoors with nature. BCDM’s other effort to integrate the built and natural environments can be seen in the visitors’ center, a modest structure embedded into the landscape.

The project broke ground in 1997, only to be destroyed by a ferocious windstorm in 2000. The team eventually regrouped and modified the design to withstand nature’s gusts. And now, the building now stands as a monument to rebirth, much like a certain someone who lived about 2,000 years ago.

[Images by Kessler Photography; courtesy of BCDM Architects]BL