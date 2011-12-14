What If You Died At 38 But No One Found You For 3 Years?

Crazy story: In 2006, housing officials broke into a north London flat only to discover the body of a young woman surrounded by a pile of half-wrapped Christmas presents, her television set still flickering away. Joyce Vincent was her name, and she had been dead for a long time. Like a really long time. Those presents? They were for Christmas 2003.

Here’s the thing: She didn’t fit the profile of the kind of person who might die alone. She wasn’t old. She wasn’t a recluse. She wasn’t a junkie. The mystery of how a 38-year-old woman who once hobnobbed with celebrities and had a high-powered job at Ernst & Young wound up dead and forgotten is the subject of a new movie, Dreams of a Life, by Carol Morley. “We wanted a web experience that kept you company.” To promote the film, the game-design studio Hide&Seek has developed Dreams of Your Life, a moving companion website. Hide&Seek had the foresight to note that the gruesome appeal of Vincent’s tale lies in the solipsistic questions it raises: What if that had been me? Could something like that ever happen to me? “Because it’s a story that says so much about isolation and loneliness, we wanted to make a web experience that in some way kept you company,” Hide&Seek’s Margaret Robertson tells Co.Design. So the site asks visitors to spend about a half hour answering deeply personal, occasionally disturbing, and sometimes funny questions about their own lives: “Do you have friends?” “If you died, how long would it take for someone to find you?” “If an armed gunman broke in and held you hostage, would you take a bullet for a coworker? Or would you be happy to tie them up and see them shouted at?”

