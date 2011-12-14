Watch A 2-Minute Primer On How To Design An Iconic Brand

Iconic brands aren’t magic. Nor are they an ineffable something-or-other that materializes only in the hands of a singular design genius (though plenty of designers will tell you otherwise). Fact is, great branding can be achieved by following a few basic design principles. So here’s a cheat sheet, condensed into a 2-minute-42-second animation, by motion designer Erica Gorochow :

If you’ve already been to d-school, a lot of this stuff will sound like graphic design 101 (contrasts create tension, a typeface can act as a product’s voice, and so forth), though the animations offer nice visual explanations that are probably way more compelling than anything your boring prof slipped into a PowerPoint presentation. And if you haven’t? Watch closely. As one astute observer on Gorochow’s Vimeo page notes, you’ll be saving yourself a boatload on tuition.

[Hat tip to Likecool]SL