Wanted: Stylish Cardboard Lamps For Broke-Ass Design Freaks

Here at Co.Design, we believe wholeheartedly in spending our way out of the recession, especially if that money goes to talented designers. At the same time, we recognize that not everyone can afford to blow $7,000 on a Tobias Scarpa lamp cut from Botticino marble . So here’s a set of three lamps for those of you who want to support good design but don’t want to have to take out a second mortgage to do it.

The designs are the brainchild of the young Danish studio Madebywho, and as Madebywho’s Terkel Steffensen tells Co.Design, each is expected to cost just $35 to $60 (available in January).

The trick was to make elegant use of budget materials (sorry, no marble here). Mylamp features a single piece of cardboard that can be folded like origami to create a boxy table lamp. Pinelamp has a cardboard lampshade attached to a tripod-shaped pinewood base. And Sheet, the swankiest of the three, is a round sandwich of white corian and MDF that emits a gentle glow and, in the designers’ telling, works “as a sculpture when turned off.” Sculpture for no more than $60? Hey, anything to boost the economy!

[Images courtesy of Madebywho; hat tip to Frame]SL