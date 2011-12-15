A Hotel In Amsterdam Taps Fashion Students To “Dress” The Rooms

Interior architects are the fashion designers for rooms, dressing spaces according to current styles. The Exchange , a new hotel in Amsterdam’s Damrak district, takes that metaphor literally. Instead of enlisting the likes of Patricia Uquiola or Ilse Crawford, Otto Nan and Suzanne Oxenaar (the duo behind the Lloyd Hotel ) recruited eight students and alumni from the Amsterdam Fashion Institute to style the rooms like models.

Although the nascent designers developed their concepts under the tutelage of the Dutch studio Ina Matt and the Textielmuseum, they were granted the freedom to draw inspiration from such decidedly unfashionable objects as abandoned mattresses and used cardboard boxes. The finished designs are inhabitable art installations, ranging from a meditation on memory to a room enveloped in oversized pleats.

The room prices vary from €100 ($130) for a one-star room to €500 ($652) for a five-star room. Right now, the hotel is running a grand-opening promotion, with 50% off its best rates. Go here for more info.BL