Modernist Dollhouses Offer Peephole Onto Modern Home Life

Scandinavian design has influenced the world in ways both large and small. I mean very small. During the second half of the 20th century, Scandinavian toy makers took to representing modernist interior-design trends in children’s playthings. A forthcoming book, Scandinavian Design in the Doll’s House (Arvinius, 2012), offers a visually arresting–and terrifically voyeuristic–look at post-war Nordic domestic life through the lens of tiny houses. Meticulously staged photographs capture everything from tiny Papa Björn reclining in his tiny Arne Jacobsen Egg chair to tiny half-naked bathers at a tiny indoor-outdoor sauna. Unisex, of course. This is Scandinavia.