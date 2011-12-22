ReadyForZero Helps You Fight Debt, Using Clever Mind Hacks

It is hard to pay off debt. Our better natures are constantly at war with our impulsive desires. It’s hard to feel in control and it’s all too easy to fall back into the habits that got us into trouble in the first place. Loren Baxter, Director of User Experience at ReadyForZero says that when they spoke to friends facing debt problems, there were three basic strategies in play: 1) Ignoring it (calling this a “strategy” is generous). 2) Making random payments over the minimum. 3) Creating and maintaining a complicated spreadsheet.

“We thought, ‘Why isn’t there a better tool for this?'” says Baxter.

ReadyForZero is intended to be that tool. It’s a free service that aggregates all your debts in one place, and then gives you a plan for how to pay your way out of them. It’s an automated version of those complicated spreadsheets that some of Baxter’s friends were using.

Sliders show you how your choices affect your debt levels.

When you sign up, you give ReadyForZero access to your accounts, so it can pull your data and monitor your progress in realtime. You then get a page with sliders where you can set how much per month you want to pay or a deadline for when you want to be out of debt. As you drag those sliders around, numbers change automatically, showing you the effects that your choices will have on your debt levels. Based on all that information, ReadyForZero generates a personalized plan (with a payment schedule you can sync to your calendar) designed to get you out of debt as quickly as possible. At any time, you can go back in, change the sliders around or schedule extra payments and see the results of those actions. You can also track your progress.

So far, so good, but these are the basics.

The real challenge, says Baxter, is in changing your financial behavior between visits to the service. “What about when you’re at a cash register, about to make an impulsive purchase on your credit card? How do we help you then?”

ReadyForZero is experimenting with a whole range of different techniques to help their users stay on track. Some of them are simple mind hacks. For instance, they offer free stickers to cover the magnetic strip and the numbers on your cards. That way, you get a reminder about your better intentions. They also offer to send automatic reports to someone you trust, to enable some positive social pressure. And they have piles of checklists.