10 Designers Who Follow The Muse of Curiosity

Curiosity is one of the best qualities a designer can have and no doubt one of the least appreciated. If you aren’t interested in the world around you, you’ll never even begin to understand how to fix it (or just make it suck less).

So it’s refreshing to see an exhibition that celebrates inquisitiveness and all the beautiful design it can inspire. Curious Minds: New Approaches in Design, at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, showcases the work of about 30 international designers who use “design to ask probing questions about human behavior and to address the social, cultural, and ethical consequences of emerging technologies,” the press materials say.

That includes Studio Drift, an Amsterdam-based design outfit that fused LEDs lights and dandelion seeds to create a cheery, artistic commentary on the coexistence of technology and nature; Troika, whose investigation into optics spawned a stunning mechanical-light sculpture for Swarovski; and Stefan Sagmeister, who’s featuring a segment of his hotly anticipated film about happiness and psychology (and who is as much an object of curiosity as he is a testament to its creative power).

Curious for more? Scooch those eyeballs on up to our slideshow for a sample of some of the best pieces in the show.

[Images courtesy of the Israel Museum]SL