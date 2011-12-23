5 Unsung Inventions That Make The Holidays Bearable

Your life would be dark and sad right now if not for the California Cedar Products Company. Never heard of them? They’re the guys who, in 1968, combined wax with 174 tons of shavings from their pencil factory to create the world’s first commercial fire logs.

The fire log–that modest purveyor of Christmas cheer, that wintertime convenience that relegated the axe to a place it’d never been in history, the hipster wall–is one of five seasonal inventions that the Toronto-based branding studio The Hive celebrates in a larky set of holiday greeting cards.

Each features a sunny photograph by Andrew B. Myers and a brief, decidedly non-academic history of the invention (“kudos to you, nameless inventor of the boot dryer”). The cards tip a hat toward ideas both great (the ornament hook) and, well, greater (the idiot string). The commonality, as the designers suggest, is this: All make “your holidays more bearable.” We’ll raise a glass of eggnog to that. Speaking of: Shouldn’t that get its own Christmas card, too?

[Images via The Hive]SL