Our 11 Favorite Branding Projects Of 2011

A great logo has staying power, eventually becoming synonymous with a brand’s identity and a stand-in for its name. Just have a look at Saul Bass’s enduring designs for AT&T , Quaker Oats , and United Airlines (which made our list last year for worst rebranding campaign for dropping the Bass’s “U” in favor of Continental’s Wiffle ball). So while it was fun to compile our best branding coverage, the truly interesting part will be watching how they age over time.

In an effort to stack the deck in their favor, some designers created morphing logos with many possible iterations (see, for example, E Roon Kang and Richard The’s work for MIT’s Media Lab and Bruce Mau Design’s campaign for OCAD University). Others borrowed from the past, conjuring an aura of nostalgia and timelessness for new and established enterprises alike. We’ll check in on them in a few years to see how they’ve held up.

