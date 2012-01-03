An Awesomely Complex Kite That Looks Like A Pyrite Crystal

No matter your age, there’s something wondrous in getting a kite to take flight. So imagine the buoyant delight of getting a seven-foot cubic kite off the ground (or, in this case, two of them strung together with a smaller one). That was the feat of Ivan Morison and Sash Reading, who conceived and designed, respectively, the Bucky-esque masterpiece and took it for a test flight in Jersey, England.