Swanky Shelters To Keep Stray Cats Warm In The Winter

Cat people, prepare to “awwwww” all over the place: Architects have designed cozy winter shelters for New York City’s stray felines.

The second annual Giving Shelter design competition asked architects to create paw prints, sorry, blueprints, for winter refuges that could save homeless outdoor cats from the season’s frosty temperatures. The competition drew marquee firms–including H3 Hardy Collaboration, FXFowle, and RMJM–who dreamed up everything from a futuristic pod made of cardboard rolls to a groovy hut covered in neon-red shag carpet (for the city’s wannabe mod kitties?).

The shelters and proceeds went to the NYC Feral Cat Initiative, a program that uses humane, no-kill methods to reduce the feral-cat population.

[Images: happykiddo, Dana Edelson]SL