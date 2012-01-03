Simple Genius: Drawers That Break Into Seating For 7, For Parties

Tight New York City apartments practically beg for multifunctional furniture (we ought to know). But finding considered, well-crafted pieces are about as hard to come by as a rent-controlled pad. Thank heavens for budding design minds, who are tackling such questions as how to comfortably accommodate 12 guests in a 100-square-foot living room. One of the more intriguing dual-function projects comes from Rianne Koens , a recent Eindhoven grad who built a stylish cabinet of stacked, mismatched drawers that convert into stools and coffee tables.

Koens calls her concept Oturakast, a semantic mashup reflecting two influences: the hospitality of her Turkish in-laws (otur means “to sit” in Turkish) and the Dutch design tradition and (Kast is Dutch for “cabinet”). “I tried to emphasize a positive aspect of Turkish culture and to translate it into a Western design,” Koens tells Co.Design. The sturdy drawers are made from suede-covered tulipwood and have legs that tuck underneath for stacking. The designer assures us that they can hold a lot of weight. The one drawback is that they don’t offer much in the way of back support, but even that can serve another purpose, as a guarantee against your visitors overstaying their welcome.

[Images by Femke Rijerman/Design Academy Eindhoven]BL