Great Products Are Nice. But Great Businesses Add Services To Them

Amazon may have taken some critical heat over its latest Kindle, but the product reveals an interesting approach by the company’s CEO. “Some of the companies that have made tablets have not been successful because they made tablets,” Jeff Bezos said. “They didn’t make services.” That statement is an acknowledgement of the growing value that can be derived from service-based business models, rather than from product innovation alone.

Incorporating services into traditionally product-centric “design, manufacture, market” models–or replacing the product entirely with services–allows companies to create value for their customers as well as their shareholders. Besides creating new revenue streams, services can dictate higher margins, because they are easily scalable with minimal variable costs. Additionally, whereas the ownership of the customer experience ends at the point of sale for product manufacturers, service providers have more control over the delivery of customer experiences and are therefore better positioned than the competition to react to consumer needs.

Our research has identified four innovative models in which services supplement or replace the product-centric model, and provide compelling experiences for consumers:

There are many instances of companies differentiating themselves from the competition by adding service features to products. An interesting example of this trend is the Garmin Forerunner watch. The watch itself is sophisticated–using GPS technology, it can tell you how far and how fast you’re running, as well as your heart rate and other metrics–but it is the accompanying online service, Garmin Connect, that creates a compelling, unique consumer experience, allowing users to analyze and share their data with each other via multiple channels including email, Facebook, Twitter, Digg and Delicious. The popularity of its service has enabled Garmin to assert itself as the global leader in personal-navigation-device sales.

OnStar, a car-breakdown recovery and emergency service available only in GM vehicles, recently expanded its reach through a standalone rearview mirror. The only characteristic distinguishing the product from other such mirrors is its access OnStar service, which drives adoption among those users who don’t drive GM vehicles.

Generally speaking, service-enhanced products command premiums and deliver superior customer experiences compared to their product-only analogs.

Another alternative to the traditional model of designing and manufacturing a suite of SKUs is to allow the consumer to become the product designer of customized products made to his or her specifications. This type of service offering is compelling for the customer because of the emotional attachment he or she develops with a product they had a hand in making.