A Floating Oasis In The Middle Of A Once-Polluted River

After years of contamination at the hands of heavy industry, the Vltava, the longest river in the Czech Republic, is experiencing something of a rebirth. The waterfront has become prized real estate, and the river is regaining its cultural cache. One pair of Prague architects, Ondrej Lipensky and Andrea Kubna , even proposes to restore it to the watering hole it was before the industrial revolution. Their plan: To build a floating oasis replete with a river pool lined with lounge chairs and cabins.

Since the river isn’t pollution-free, the designers would filter the water with a textile membrane at the bottom of the pool. “The water is in a better state than it used to be, but it is still not very pleasant to swim in, especially in the center,” Andrea Kubna tells Co.Design. A smaller, shallower pool for children would be stationed off the side of the main, 9,000-square-foot pool. Other services include restrooms, a sauna, a steam room, a bar, public lavatories, and showers.

In the winter, the pool would be transformed into a skating rink. “According to witnesses, the river was frozen last in 1956, when the temperature dropped to -26°C,” Kubna and Lipensky write in their project statement. To restore the tradition, the designers suggest covering the large pool with wood and allowing a thin layer of water to freeze over the top. The sauna and cloakrooms would remain open, as well as the bar. Let’s hope a floating ambulance will be standing by.BL