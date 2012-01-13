Ziba Jumps Into Race For A Great Web TV Interface, With M-Go

It began with a concept video. Commissioned by film industry giant Technicolor and created in 2010 by Ziba, it depicted a day in the life of two people, living in a fictional future where the tools to manage our many screens of content made sense. “It was a visioneering piece,” says Ryan Coulter, creative director at Ziba.
That video became a road map, which guided a partnership between both companies to design a better way for people to keep control of the media landscape. The problem, as Ziba saw it, was that there was too many disparate routes to getting content to watch and that it was too hard to find things you wanted to watch. Where simplicity had been forced on us in the past by limited channels and limited ability to time shift, today we have countless channels of live TV to say nothing of the torrent of on-demand content that’s available. It’s confusing, says Coulter. It feels like 500 channels and nothing’s on. Ziba’s video was a vision for a solution to that problem.
A version of that vision was demonstrated to the public at CES 2011. Now, at CES 2012, MediaNavi, a unit of Technicolor, is announcing M-Go, a free cross-platform app that acts as a central hub for controlling all your media.
The core idea is a single interface to control all your media.
The core of M-Go is the idea that you should be able to use a single interface to control all your media, rather than having to switch devices and remotes as you move from movies to live TV to DVR. For that to be possible, M-Go needed to pursue a radically cross-platform design. They want to be live on smartphones, tablets, set-top boxes, smart TVs and laptops. Despite each of these devices having very different screen real estate and interaction models, it was key that M-Go feel the same on all of them. “We aren’t asking you to move hardware,” says Coulter, “We are letting you use it on hardware you have.”
This required coordinating a number of teams simultaneously. It also meant allowing apps to behave differently across different platforms, while pursuing a unity of look and feel.
To achieve this, the teams moved in parallel, working section by section. For each one, Ziba set out overarching goals, leaving teams to develop solutions appropriate to the platform and screen size. In order for the front ends to all feel the same, a lot of very different implementation strategies happened behind the scenes.
If you don’t understand why a unified interface is important, and are quite content with your trio of 18 button remotes, maybe M-Go isn’t for you. M-Go is aimed at a more inclusive audience and Coulter sees a big opportunity in appealing to less technical users who are still quite frightened of the new ways of consuming media. If this seems at all ridiculous, remember how many VCRs spent their entire lives flashing 12:00 because working out how to set the time wasn’t worth the pain.
M-Go uses bright whites and purples for the main interface elements. These are colours that are meant to feel more friendly, like family board games. “If you look at our CES 2011 demo,” says Coulter, “it was black and Tron-blue and looking very technical.”
The other big interface improvement is the ability to have your portable device act as a ‘second screen’ to the main TV. The idea is that you can look up information and navigate through your library on the portable without disrupting the flow of the main screen. When you are ready you can send any content you want to the bigger screen to watch. “It’s about splitting navigation away from consumption,” say Coulter, “We want to treat the content with a level of respect by keeping out of the way.”
This respect manifests itself as well in a dedication to making it as easy as possible to play content (“If you can see poster art, you are one step away from watching something,” says Coulter) and in minimizing the number of buttons on screen at any given moment. Earlier versions of the interface had a lot more advanced options easily available but these tended to confuse the situation for users. Many of these features have been pushed deeper into the interface, safely secreted behind other menus.
M-Go uses a recommendation engine to help manage all the options. These are nothing new, says Coulter, but M-Go’s system takes into account immediate feedback, your past behaviour (every household member gets their own profile), and the opinions of ‘trusted advisors’ meaning fellow M-Go users whose taste you appreciate. “People trust their friends more than they trust systems,” says Coulter.
The point of all of this is to get users comfortable with new metaphors for dealing with watching shows and movies. If you are already comfortable with services like Netflix, Hulu, or iTunes and AppleTV, this may seem odd. But Coulter points out that most people are still buying physical discs and that the transition to digital still has a long way to go.
“The ways people consume video content is changing,” says Coulter, “It’s all up in the air. Over next few years, the industry will be locking that down.” In the meantime, there’s an opportunity to complete the implementation of that concept video.