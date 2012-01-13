Iris Van Herpen, Fashion’s Most Exciting Young Designer, To Get Solo Museum Show

Iris van Herpen, the Alexander McQueen of tech geeks , is set unveil her first big solo show at the Groninger Museum in the Netherlands.

The annoyingly young Dutch fashion designer has blown away everyone–us included–by fusing traditional couture and rapid-prototyping technologies in garments that are either clothes masquerading as sculptures or sculptures masquerading as clothes. (Gaga, needless to say, is a fan.)

And van Herpen hasn’t even been at it that long. She started her own label in 2007, just a year after graduating from school (and after interning at Alexander McQueen and elsewhere).

She’s been awfully prolific since–prolific enough to fill a museum exhibit, anyway–whipping up everything from shoes for United Nude to dresses that strutted down the runway at Paris’s ultra-exclusive Couture Show last year.

The exhibit opens in March, and it’ll give an overview of her career from 2008 to the present. More info on the museum’s website here.SL