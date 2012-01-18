State Of The Art: 9 Intriguing Examples Of 3-D Printed Design

Early adopters turned to 3-D printing as a speedy way to prototype products, but, more recently, the technology has been leveraged to create finished pieces, including everything from decorative vases to jewelry and eyewear. Send to Print/Print to Send, a new exhibition at London’s Aram Gallery , tracks the medium’s development, offering a selection of work that demonstrates the dynamic role 3-D printing now plays in the design process.

3-D printing (also called rapid prototyping or additive manufacturing) is a means of producing objects using a specially designed printer that, instead of ink, typically users a laser to fuse powdered nylon, layer-by-layer, eventually building three-dimensional forms based on a computer-drawn model. (Incidentally, chocolate is also gaining momentum.) Rather than presenting an exhaustive overview, the Aram has compiled a cross-disciplinary snapshot of design by the likes of FAT, Freedom of Creation, and PearsonLloyd that highlights the inventive possibilities of an emerging technology.

The exhibition is on view through February 25. More info here.BL