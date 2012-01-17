String Theory: Can You Design Tampon Packaging That Doesn’t Suck?

Needless to say, tampon packaging could be much, much better. Here to show us how is Minneapolis-based graphic designer Heda Hokschirr. Hokschirr is a senior at the Maryland Institute College of Art, and for an assignment on redesigning a commercial brand, she decided to class up tampons with a sleek black box that has simple Roman letters on the outside and black-and-white patterns on the inside.

The patterns–inspired by Moroccan bath tiles and repeated on the individual tampon wrapping–aren’t just decorative: They also represent different tampon absorbencies; the darker the pattern, the more absorbent the tampon. It’s a clever use of a simple graphical device. Besides, anything beats how Tampax et al. denote that stuff now, what with text that’s practically visible from outer space (“XXL SUPER-DUPER PLUS MAX ABSORBENCY!”).

How Hokschirr came up with idea: “I started thinking about which products I use on a daily basis, and which ones I wished had better packaging,” she tells Co.Design. “I settled on tampons when I spied an orange box decorated with swirls that was obnoxious and pastel at the same time. In my re-branding I focused on making packaging that was less whimsical, more geometric, and more elegant–packaging that I personally would like to have in my bathroom, instead of trying to find creative ways to hide.”

[Images courtesy of Heda Hokschirr; hat tip to The Dieline]