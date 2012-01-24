A Seat Made From Hand-Folded Sheets Of Paper

Cecilie Manz is a demi-goddess of product design: She may lack the name recognition of Patricia Urquiola or Hella Jongerius, but the Dane’s varied output is consistently (and understatedly) first rate. Take, for instance, her design of the Beolit 12, Bang & Olufsen’s handsome wireless speaker that can be toted around by its leather strap. Rounding out her portfolio are limited-edition pieces like this one: a sculptural seat made from elaborately folded sheets of paper.