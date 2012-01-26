Death In The Design Family: Moss, A Pathbreaking Showroom, Will Shut Down

Uh oh. Moss, the venerable Manhattan design emporium that hawks everything from glow-in-the-dark sofas to $7,000 marble lamps , plans to shutter its doors, the New York Times reports .

The showroom has been a mainstay in Soho since 1994 and a fierce champion of innovative design and designers. But lousy sales and high overhead conspired ferociously against the shop’s bottom line. Co-owner Murray Moss told the Times he felt like he was running a “free museum.”

Sad. Not terribly surprising, though. Three years ago at the height of the recession, Moss complained about slow business in an impassioned essay on DesignObserver portentously called “Design Hates a Depression.” The following year, New York State seized his shop over tax problems.

Moss bounced back, but not vigorously enough, apparently. What does this augur for the rest of the design world? And now where will we buy our hand-painted Nymphenburg porcelain snails!?

[New York Times]SL