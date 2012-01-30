Eye Candy: Whimsical Lamps That Make LEDs Sexy And Serene

When it comes to lamps, we’re looking for two things: beautiful form and a novel use of technology or materials. These two lamps by the French studio Numéro 111 meet the grade: The whimsically oversize shade is not only inventive, it serves the function of hiding strips of LED lights, which win kudos for their energy efficiency if not for their movie-theater-exit looks.

Designed as both a floor (called Peye) and table (Olive) version by Ligne Roset, the lamps cast a mysterious white glow that highlights the quirky, oversized hoods. And by concealing the LEDs, Numéro 111 has effectively sidestepped the traditional pear-shaped bulb, the standard in lighting design for more than 150 years.

Olive and Peye were recently on display at IMM Cologne and Maison d’Objet, meaning they should hit stores about six months from now.BL