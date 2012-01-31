Wanted: A Basket That Bounces Like Kinetic Art

Let us reintroduce you to the Bidum basket. It’s not just a storage item, as my colleague Suzanne LaBarre wrote last year: “It swings, shimmies, and shakes like some sort of cross between a Slinky and a giant Koosh Ball.” Laetitia Florin produced the container for her graduate thesis at the École Cantonale d’Art de Lausanne, in Switzerland; now, the 23-year-old’s design is being produced by Ligne Roset. We couldn’t be prouder.