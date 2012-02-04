The Best Of The Best: The IxDA Selects The Best Interaction Design Of 2012

A dashboard that encourages eco-friendly driving, a tiny music sequencer, and a cell phone geared toward old folks count among the winners of the Interaction Design Association’s (IxDA) first annual Interaction Awards.

The awards tip a hat to the best interaction design of 2012–to the work of designers who “create meaningful relationships between people and the products and services that they use,” as the press materials say. The jury, led by V.P. of Creative at Frog and Co.Design expert blogger Robert Fabricant, selected 27 projects from an international pool of 300. Winning projects included mobile apps, web programs, car displays, and electronics, and spanned clients both big (Ford, Pepsi) and small (a science museum in Brazil).

Interaction design often involves using technology in novel ways to solve old problems. That’s exemplified neatly by the winner of the Best Concept category. Vitamins’s Out of the Box is a cell phone embedded in a large hardback book that doubles as an instruction manual. It’s conceived as an intuitive way for the elderly–and really, anyone tech-shy–to set up a new phone.

Many of this year’s winners went beyond just polishing the user-product experience to modify how consumers actually behave. Take ReadyForZero, a free program that empowers people to check their spending–and take charge of their personal finances–via simple-to-navigate, online tracking tools:

Or Smart Design’s dashboard for Ford’s 2010 hybrid sedans: