Sexy New Office Assures “Utmost Discretion” For Accounting Giant KPMG

The prolific Danish architecture studio 3XN has just completed the new Copenhagen headquarters of KPMG, one of the Big Four global accounting firms.

The six-story, 377,000-square-foot building, of which KPMG occupies about two thirds, is an exercise in designing for discretion. Many of KPMG’s clients expect confidentiality (in some cases, way too much of it). So 3XN tried to balance their request for privacy with more basic human needs, like natural light and open space.

The architects’ solution: a sprawling, faceted, metallic-green installation that stretches long and low across the main floor, creating little structures within the structure. That leaves the floor relatively open, even though the structures themselves are anything but. “These installations are in fact cleverly concealed meeting rooms offering the utmost in discretion,” the architects say. Etchings shield the rooms’ glass walls from prying eyes while still letting in plenty of light, so folks inside don’t feel like they’re trapped in high-security prison cells. However appropriate that might be.

[Images via 3XN]SL