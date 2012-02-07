Funky Town: Nektar De Stagni’s Jewelry Plays With Plastic, Rhinestones, Leather

Since opening her shop in Miami’s Design District in 2008 at the ripe age of 21, jewelry maker Nektar De Stagni has churned out inventive twists on old classics: pearls strung together with happy faces , and rings encrusted in sea sand . Her newest collection, 1111, is no less original, taking the ropey, bungee-cord trend and glitzing it up with crystal bling.

De Stagni is fearless in her use of materials and texture while managing to steer clear of the wacky or unwearable. In the neon yellow and blue leather necklace, for instance, she combines crystals, ball chains, pearls, and enamel caps into a bright, harmonious whole. Check out some of the other pieces from the collection in the slideshow.

Buy the necklaces here, starting at $99.BL