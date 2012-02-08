A Swedish Design Studio Turns Office Supplies Into Found Art

Considered arrangements of everyday objects can be artful studies of form. Just look at the work of Ikea photog Carl Kleiner, whose kitchenware compositions made cheap crockery look as enticing as Wedgewood china. Along those lines, the Swedish design trio Kontor Kontur gathered up assorted objects from around their studio–primarily office supplies–and arranged them into charming displays of color. What is it with the Swedes and their talent for turning knickknacks into art?