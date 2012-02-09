advertisement
A Fake Cathedral Lit Up Like A Las Vegas Billboard, Using 55,000 LEDs

We don’t know a whole lot about the temporary art installation here, except that it’s covered in a whopping 55,000 LEDs; a small, family-run Italian business called Cagna Illuminations designed it for last month’s Light Festival Ghent; and if this is what church is like, sign us up!

[Images courtesy of the Light Festival Ghent; h/t Frame]

